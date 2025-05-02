“We are one of the big clubs in South Africa and we are supposed to be competing for league honours. Now we are fighting for the top eight spot. It is important for us to start winning games so we make sure we end up in the top eight.”
Chiefs cannot afford to miss out on top eight spot again, says George Matlou
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs are running out of time and matches to qualify for the top eight next season.
Amakhosi are left with three matches in the Betway Premiership and their mission to qualify for the MTN8 tournament continues with the sold-out Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
They suffered the embarrassment of failing to make it to the top eight, that comes with continental football, and midfielder George Matlou says they can’t make the same mistake again.
After the Pirates match, Amakhosi will be left with a trip to Sekhukhune United in Polokwane and end their league campaign with a home assignment against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium closer to the end of the month.
“Last season we didn’t make it to the top eight and again we are struggling to get there but we are working hard to make it,” said the lanky creative midfielder as Amakhosi prepared to host their arch-rivals.
“We are one of the big clubs in South Africa and we are supposed to be competing for league honours. Now we are fighting for the top eight spot. It is important for us to start winning games so we make sure we end up in the top eight.”
Asked about the reason for their inconsistent campaign, Matlou said they have been unlucky in front of goals.
“You win some matches and lose others and we were unfortunate to lose some of the games.”
Looking ahead of the derby, Matlou said players don't need any motivation.
“It is true that big games gives you motivation, you can tell by the number of supporters when we play against Pirates or Sundowns. It is not like you are playing Marumo Gallants [with due respect].
“It is not the same because there are big games and there are those games. The big games give you motivation as a player because if you lose there is going to be a lot of talk.”
Pirates defender Bandile Shandu added the occasion may be overwhelming.
“It’s a big occasion. This are the games you dream of as a child and you live for. The occasion can be a bit overwhelming but the important thing is for us to play our own game.”
