Blitzboks aiming for blockbuster finish to season, says coach Philip Snyman
It will be a tournament with no second chances, of clinical execution and an opportunity where the Springbok Sevens team can deliver a performance that will do their season justice.
This is the view of Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman ahead of the last HSBC SVNS World Championship tournament of the year at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles this weekend.
South Africa will face Olympic champions France, Great Britain and HSBC SVNS league winners Argentina on Saturday night in Pool A of the tournament.
Fiji, Spain, Australia and New Zealand are in Pool B and the top two teams in each pool will contest the semifinals on Sunday.
“We can look back at the regular series where we had a mixed bag of results, but this effort here in Los Angeles will define the season,” said Snyman.
“There were brilliant moments, average moments and some poor moments, but we are looking towards this weekend. We had our review of the series and know what we were good at, or not.
“Our fourth place in the series was an improvement from the previous year, but we want to be remembered by more than that.
“To be successful this weekend, we approach this as a complete team effort where every individual will have to be on point when it comes to roles and responsibilities and to make sure that his job gets done. I believe our system is such that we will be successful if we manage that.”
Snyman said their preparations went well and he was pleased with the trio of Ronald Brown, Mfundo Ndhlovu and Quewin Nortje, who joined the squad for this trip.
“We needed some new energy, given the short turnaround from Singapore, where we did not deliver,” said the Blitzbok coach.
“I am happy to say we got that from them. Overall, it will be a weekend of enjoyment, effort and energy and each of those players are able to provide that. We are in a good space.”
The three pool opponents will be a tough nut to crack, but Snyman said it is expected, given that only the best eight teams are competing. “We have won and lost against all three during the season, so it will come down to the effort of that match.
“There are no easy games and a clinical execution will be the difference.”
Pool A fixtures (SA times)
Saturday, 3 May
9.12pm (21h12): France
Sunday 4 May
12.13am (00h13): Great Britain
3.46am (03h46): Argentina