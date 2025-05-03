Elsewhere, Nabi went with captain Yusuf Maart and his attacking and creative department was loaded with the talents of Mduduzi Shabalala, Glody Lilepo and Mmodi.
Teams:
Pirates: Chaine, Xoki, Mbokazi, Shandu, Mako, Makhaula, Mbatha, Nkotha, Hotto, Mofokeng, Makgopa
Chiefs: Bvuma, Kwinika, Cross, Dove, Solomons, Maart. Ngcobo, Mmodi, Shabalala, Lilepo, Sirino
Nabi and Riveiro pick strong line-ups as Chiefs and Pirates lock horns at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro went with tried and tested campaigners in their starting line-ups for the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Coach Nabi made four changes to the team that lost to Marumo Gallants last weekend with Edmilson Dove coming in for Happy Mashiane at the back.
In the midfield, Nabi preferred Mkosingphile Ngcobo, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi for Thabo Cele, suspended Wandile Duba and Ashley du Preez respectively.
Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who has been under pressure due to mistakes in recent matches, kept his place in the starting line-up and the defence was made up of Zitha Kwinika, Bradley Cross, Dove and Dillan Solomons.
