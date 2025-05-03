Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made four changes to the team that lost to Marumo Gallants last weekend in the league, with Edmilson Dove coming in for Happy Mashiane in defence.
In the midfield, Nabi preferred Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Gaston Sirino and surprisingly Pule Mmodi for Thabo Cele, suspended Wandile Duba and Ashley du Preez respectively — but these changes did not have the desired effect.
Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who has been under pressure due to mistakes in recent matches, kept his place in the starting line-up and the defence was made up of Zitha Kwinika, Bradley Cross, Dove and Dillan Solomons.
Elsewhere, Nabi went with captain Yusuf Maart and an attacking department made up of Mduduzi Shabalala, Mmodi and Glody Lilepo, who looked more dangerous after he was moved from the wing to striker.
Pirates keep title ambitions alive with Soweto derby win over Chiefs
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
The Buccaneers registered a league double over Kaizer Chiefs with a hard-fought 2-1 win at a packed and noisy FNB Stadium on Saturday to maintain their outside chance of catching up with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are away to Cape Town City in the late kickoff match.
In the process of this victory, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has equalled Stuart Baxter's record of winning five Soweto derbies in the PSL era. This is one of the things club supporters will remember about the Spaniard when he leaves the club at the end of the season.
For Chiefs, their mission to end the campaign in the top eight is in tatters. They may have to win their remaining two matches to achieve their goal because they have competition from other teams in the middle of the table.
At the end of this match, Pirates trailed Sundowns by nine points with a game in hand — but this picture could change significantly at the end of the league match between the Brazilians and Cape Town City on Saturday night.
Visiting coach Jose Riveiro included exciting starlets Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota in his starting team that also had the experience of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Tapelo Xoki, Makhehleni Makhaula, Deon Hotto and Evidence Makgopa.
Riveiro made only two changes to the team that lost to Sekhukhune United in the league during the week at Orlando Stadium, with Xoki replacing suspended Nkosinathi Sibisi in defence while midfield strongman Makhaula was preferred for Kabelo Dlamini. There was no place for midfielder and crowd favourite Patrick Maswanganyi.
Elsewhere, Riveiro picked players like Paseka Mako, Bandile Shandu and Thalente Mbatha.
Makhaula was pickpocketed by an alert Solomons, who took an attacking solo run into the box from where he laid the ball in the path of an advancing Lilepo, whose well-timed shot beat the outstretched hands of Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine after just three minutes — a dream start.
Chiefs continued to dominate Pirates, especially in the midfield where Makhaula struggled to get in the game and was overpowered by Ngcobo and Maart when Mbatha pushed up to support attacker Mofokeng and lone striker Evidence Makgopa.
Pirates pulled one back after 24 minutes when Makgopa squeezed the ball between the legs of Bvuma at the end of a move started by Mbatha, who put the ball to Nkota who provided the assist from the right wing.
Pirates missed out on a glorious opportunity to take the lead after 35 minutes when Makgopa found himself with acres of space after he got the better of an out-of-sorts Kwinika but he blasted the ball away from the target from close range.
On the stroke of halftime Chaine produced a stunning save to deny Lilepo's effort from close range after he received the ball from Cross on the left side of the field.
Pirates sealed this crucial three points after 68 minutes when Hotto laid the ball in the path of Mofokeng, who was ineffective for most part of the game, to score the winner that kept the Buccaneers in the race for the league championship.
