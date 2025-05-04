Akani Simbine victorious again in Shanghai, Duplantis falls short of record

South African Akani Simbine backed up his win in Xiamen last week by running down Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson in the last few strides to win the 100m in 9.98 seconds in the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League on Saturday.

Jamaican Thompson was second in 9.99 with Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who won the 200m at the Paris Olympics, third in 10.03.

Armand Duplantis dominated the pole vault but was unable to improve his world record and American Cordell Tinch became the fourth fastest high hurdler of all time.

Olympic and world champion Duplantis soared 6.11 metres to win the competition comfortably from Greek Emmanouil Karalis (6.01) but failed in his single attempt at 6.28, a centimetre higher than the record he set in February.

“The jump did not feel that great, and the run did not feel that great either,” the Swede said.