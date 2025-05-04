Brentford boost Euro hopes with win over Man Utd in seven-goal thriller

Brentford edged a young and much-changed Manchester United side 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Sunday to boost their hopes of qualifying for European competition for the first time.

Two goals from Kevin Schade guided Thomas Frank's side up to ninth with 52 points, a potential Conference League spot within touching distance with three games left.

United remain 15th with 39 points.

“Yeah, I think we definitely have momentum — we've had a really good run of games, there's a flow of playing well,” Frank told BBC.

“We need to keep that up. The next one is the most important game and that's Ipswich away. It's already a good season, let's see if it can be an incredible season.”