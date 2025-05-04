In the thrilling U19 male beach sprint, Jake Hutton from Big Bay surged to gold, redeeming himself after a controversial DQ earlier in the week in the flags.
The senior men’s beach flags final saw drama and appeals that resulted in a fourth-place run-off being reinstated. Samuel Booysen of Clifton kept his cool to take gold in a nail-biting finish.
In the open women’s beach flags, Even Abrahams from Fish Hoek proved unbeatable, sprinting to the top of the podium.
Fish Hoek’s Mark Keeling and Cheyne Haupt teamed up to win the open male double ski, with Keeling also claiming victory in the open single ski.
On the women’s side, Georgia Singe (Fish Hoek) took gold in the open female single ski, and joined Nicola Harcus for another gold in the double ski.
Final results and overall titles:
- Junior Surf Title: Fish Hoek
- Senior Surf Title: Clifton
- Combined Surf (junior and senior): Fish Hoek
- Combined Pool and Surf (open and junior): Clifton
As the flags came down on an extraordinary week in Gqeberha, Lifesaving SA's Director of Sport, Craig van Rooyen, praised the athletes.
“From the youngest nippers to our seasoned seniors, we’ve witnessed South African lifesaving at its finest. The standard continues to rise each year, and the passion shown this week proves that the future of our sport is in great hands.”
The championships will be remembered for their intensity, sportsmanship, and celebration of the lifesaving spirit, both in and out of the water. — Lifesaving SA
Records fall, rivalries thrill, and champions are crowned in perfect surf conditions
Image: ANT GROTE
The final day of the DHL Lifesaving South African Championships delivered everything the sport is celebrated for — from electric sprint finishes and record-breaking performances to emotional victories and moments of redemption in Gqeberha.
With calm seas and sunshine overhead, Kings Beach and Newton Park Swimming Pool provided the perfect backdrop to close out an unforgettable week of lifesaving action.
At Newton Park Swimming Pool, the youngest competitors closed out their campaign with grit and grace.
Summerstrand’s Cayden Claassen stole the spotlight again, setting another South African record in the 50m manikin carry (boys U9) — his second national record of the championships.
Big Bay claimed overall honours in the nipper pool division, finishing on 475 points. They were followed closely by Fish Hoek (450) and Kings Beach (377), after a week of thrilling relays, record times, and rising stars in the lanes.
At Kings Beach, flat surf conditions made for fast, tactical racing.
Clifton’s Naor Lombard capped off a dominant week with victory in the open men’s ironman and run-swim-run, earning him the title of Senior Male Competitor of the Tournament.
Teammate Amica de Jager returned to the sport, taking gold in the open surf swim, gold in the run-swim-run, and silver in the ironwoman, earning her Senior Female Competitor of the Tournament.
Image: ANT GROTE
In the thrilling U19 male beach sprint, Jake Hutton from Big Bay surged to gold, redeeming himself after a controversial DQ earlier in the week in the flags.
The senior men’s beach flags final saw drama and appeals that resulted in a fourth-place run-off being reinstated. Samuel Booysen of Clifton kept his cool to take gold in a nail-biting finish.
In the open women’s beach flags, Even Abrahams from Fish Hoek proved unbeatable, sprinting to the top of the podium.
Fish Hoek’s Mark Keeling and Cheyne Haupt teamed up to win the open male double ski, with Keeling also claiming victory in the open single ski.
On the women’s side, Georgia Singe (Fish Hoek) took gold in the open female single ski, and joined Nicola Harcus for another gold in the double ski.
Final results and overall titles:
As the flags came down on an extraordinary week in Gqeberha, Lifesaving SA's Director of Sport, Craig van Rooyen, praised the athletes.
“From the youngest nippers to our seasoned seniors, we’ve witnessed South African lifesaving at its finest. The standard continues to rise each year, and the passion shown this week proves that the future of our sport is in great hands.”
The championships will be remembered for their intensity, sportsmanship, and celebration of the lifesaving spirit, both in and out of the water. — Lifesaving SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos