Sport

Verstappen on pole for Miami Grand Prix with Norris alongside

By Reuters - 04 May 2025
Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli qualified third fastest with McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri completing the second row.

No driver has won from pole at the Hard Rock Stadium since the race debuted in 2022.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...
Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns | REUTERS