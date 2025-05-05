Shilton van Wyk opened the scoring in the first minute, pouncing on a loose pass from New Zealand after a line-out, kicking ahead and winning the race to the line. Ronald Brown converted for a 7-0 lead.
The second try by South Africa was more structured but still a thing of beauty. Davids delayed his pass from a tap penalty and Nortje could race in to score under the sticks. Brown converted and the lead was 14-0 after four minutes of play.
The rampant Blitzboks scored a third try before the halftime buzzer when some crisp passing and hard running gave Van Wyk a second try in the opening seven minutes. Brown, whose pass freed up Van Wyk, converted from the sideline for a 21-0 lead.
The second half start was equally impressive. Brown's spot on cross-kick found Nortje in the corner for his second try, despite having his shirt ripped in two, to push the lead to 26-0.
New Zealand managed a play of note three minutes into the second half with a good move from within their half to score, but it was too little too late.
Brilliant Blitzboks crowned kings of Los Angeles
After semifinal win against New Zealand, South Africans keep 100% record in final against Spain
The Blitzboks saved their best for last to win the final tournament of the season, the HSBC Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles, with a 19-5 victory over Spain in the final wrapping up a flawless weekend in California on Sunday (early Monday morning SA time).
The Blitzboks were determined on defence and clinical on attack against a plucky Spain to win their second title of the 2025 season, after raising the trophy in Cape Town in December 2024.
They managed to keep Spain away from their try-line with solid defence and when in possession, struck when it mattered and even managed to score when down to six men after a late yellow card to Zander Reynders.
The performance in the final wrapped up an excellent effort at the tournament, where the Blitzboks had no peers. Hard as Spain tried, they had no answers to unlock the determination of their opponents to not let them get past them.
After four minutes of defence, South Africa struck when Selvyn Davids, who was named Player of the Final, stepped past the Spanish defence for a brilliant solo try.
A long spell of possession by Spain was left in ruins as — from a rare moment with ball in hand at that stage — Davids attacked from a scrum 80m out and ran almost the length of the field. Ronald Brown converted for a 7-0 lead, which was the halftime score as well.
Relentless defence forced Spain into mistakes and they battled to get into the South African half bar their early attack in the opening spell.
The second half had more of the same. Spain had most of the ball and attacked from all corners but stout defence forced them backwards and into mistakes.
They were rewarded when Quewin Nortje was beaten by a delayed pass and Pol Pla scored from 50m out. Davids cut the Spanish speedster off, forced him to score out wide and the conversion missed, keeping South Africa in the lead.
The turning point came soon after when Mfundo Ndhlovu, who last played in Cape Town in December, outfoxed a rushing defence and then raced away from inside the South African 22 to score. Brown converted and at 14-5 and two minutes to play, the advantage was with the Blitzboks.
Reynders caused some heartache was he was yellow-carded from the restart, leaving the team one man short for the remainder of the match, but that did not matter.
Siviwe Soyizwapi showed his experience with a crucial turnover, with his team under pressure and a man down, which handed possession back to South Africa. Ricardo Duarttee sealed the deal after close combat with the Spanish and a probing Tristan Leyds run found some gaps and momentum from where Duarttee pounced.
Earlier the Blitzboks kept their hot streak going on day 2 after day 1 pool wins against France, Great Britain and Argentina, as they outscored New Zealand by four tries to one and never giving the Kiwi side a look-in at all with a 26-5 win in their semifinal.
Scorers:
South Africa 26 (21) New Zealand 5 (0)
South Africa 19 (7) Spain 5 (0)
