Sport

Junior Boks revving up for Oz showdown

Still work to be done on set piece and line-out, says coach Foote after win over Argentina

Premium
05 May 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Working on their line-out timing and set piece play will be focus points for the Junior Springboks in preparation for a crunch clash against Australia on Tuesday, South Africa coach Kevin Foote said...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha
Missile fired by Yemen's Houthis lands near Israel's main airport | REUTERS