Pirates get derby final boost and keep alive title chances beating Arrows

Orlando Pirates had to work hard, ultimately flexing their muscle to produce a 2-1 Betway Premiership victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night to keep alive their fading title hopes.

Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (61 points from 24 games) need seven points from their last four matches to clinch a record-extending eighth successive championship.

Pirates (52 points from 23 games), though, kept up the pressure so that if the Brazilians somehow do slip up, they can be there to feed on the scraps.

Patrick Maswanganyi put the Buccaneers ahead in the 51st minute, as Siyanda Mthanti soon equalised for coach Manqoba Mngithi’s keyed up Arrows, in need of points in 14th place, in the 59th.