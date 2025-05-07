Nedbank final tickets sold out, thousands to be refunded amid chaos

Tickets for Saturday's Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban have been sold out, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced in a press conference in Durban on Wednesday.

The PSL addressed the chaos surrounding ticket sales since they went up for purchase at 10am on Monday. Scores of supporters have complained they have bought tickets online with providers Open Tickets and Computicket, but then did not receive them or any indication that they will receive them.

Others were turned away from retailers and told to buy on the internet, but Open Tickets' online system was reportedly overwhelmed and many were unsuccessful. Some supporters who thought they had their purchase confirmed received messages via email or WhatsApp that there had been over-selling and they were in fact not successful.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala, speaking at a press conference with Stadium Management SA (SMSA) CEO Bertie Grobbelaar, said tickets have been sold out for the final. Those who paid online but did not receive their tickets will be refunded.