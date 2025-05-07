Only a few SA coaches could beat Winstanley’s CV when it comes to coaching at junior levels from the early 2010s until now.
It is bulked up with national experience as SA Schools and SA U18 assistant coach in 2022 and 2023, where he specialised in attack and forward play and also led elite player development camps for U16 and U17 players at the national level.
A long-serving member of Hudson Park, his track record includes guiding an undefeated Border Craven Week team in 2018 that produced six SA Schools players.
In the following year, his squad delivered eight national schoolboy representatives.
He also had a stint at EP and Rhodes University in the Varsity Shield and even overseas, coaching club rugby and at school level in Dublin, Ireland.
But he has not been able to get an opportunity at a higher level until now with the Bulls.
Winstanley opens up on new role at Blue Bulls
Image: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Kingswood College head of rugby and former Border Craven Week coach James Winstanley was in seventh heaven as he spoke about his new dual roles at the Blue Bulls.
Winstanley is set to assist Blue Bulls Currie Cup head coach and former Border colleague, Phiwe Nomlomo, for the 2025 campaign while also taking on youth development responsibilities at Loftus Versfeld.
Both jobs will be effective from the start of May. He described his selection by the Blue Bulls as a major breakthrough in his coaching career.
Many players with Eastern Cape roots, and outside the province for that matter, who play in the United Rugby Championship, SA Cup and the Currie Cup, will know Winstanley and can speak about how he has helped them carve their paths into the professional set-up.
BCM must give clarity about encroachment on protected land
Only a few SA coaches could beat Winstanley’s CV when it comes to coaching at junior levels from the early 2010s until now.
It is bulked up with national experience as SA Schools and SA U18 assistant coach in 2022 and 2023, where he specialised in attack and forward play and also led elite player development camps for U16 and U17 players at the national level.
A long-serving member of Hudson Park, his track record includes guiding an undefeated Border Craven Week team in 2018 that produced six SA Schools players.
In the following year, his squad delivered eight national schoolboy representatives.
He also had a stint at EP and Rhodes University in the Varsity Shield and even overseas, coaching club rugby and at school level in Dublin, Ireland.
But he has not been able to get an opportunity at a higher level until now with the Bulls.
“I guess I have finally paid my dues at the lower levels,” Winstanley said, laughing.
“I’m really delighted to be part of the Blue Bulls. They are a great team with a rich history and are very ambitious.
“They want to compete and win in every competition. I look forward to growing with them in the future.
“I have worked with Phiwe at the Craven Week level before. I have huge respect for him and what he has achieved.
“He has been a mentor to me, and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”
The Bulls were beaten in the semifinals of the Currie Cup in 2024.
Nomlomo and Winstanley will be looking to better that position when the new season starts midyear.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos