Excitement builds for Soweto derby as Durban prepares fan parks

The recent restoration of Durban's Albert Park has resulted in it being chosen as one of two public viewing areas for this weekend’s Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The other viewing area is the beachfront.

The highly anticipated match has been marred by off-field controversy stemming from the complications with the ticket purchasing system. There have been reports of fans without tickets threatening to force entry into the stadium.

However, the city has urged fans to rather enjoy the game at its free fan parks at the beachfront and in Albert Park.

“The two fan parks, which will open at noon, are set to bring unmatched atmosphere, action and an electrifying mood to the Soweto derby,” said Dr Muzi Mazibuko, eThekwini’s director for community and emergency services. He promised that both fan parks would have “tight security, entertainment and family friendly activities”.