Kaze defends Chiefs coach Nabi, Shabalala after tough criticisms
‘We know how important Shabalala has been,’ says Amakhosi assistant coach before derby cup final
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has defended head coach Nasreddine Nabi and midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala after tough criticism was dished out following a performance to forget in Saturday's Soweto derby defeat against Orlando Pirates.
Chiefs were outplayed in their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium, suffering a 2-1 defeat after taking a second-minute lead via Glody Lilepo's strike, Pirates fighting back through goals by Evidence Makgopa (24th) and Relebohile Mofokeng (69th).
That defeat adds to the already huge motivation for Amakhosi to redeem themselves in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final against Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium (3.30pm). The far bigger motivation is Amakhosi will avoid the embarrassment of going to a decade without silverware if they lift the trophy.
Shabalala has come under fire for giving the ball away, leading to Makgopa's equaliser at FNB, at a point where Chiefs seemed to have control of the early stages.
The Buccaneers registered a league double over Kaizer Chiefs with a hard-fought 2-1 win at a packed and noisy FNB Stadium on Saturday to maintain their outside chance of catching up with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are away to Cape Town City in the late kickoff match.
Chiefs' appalling form going into Saturday's final — winning one game in eight in all competitions and one in 10 in the league, with a top eight finish or even one better than last campaign's worst-ever 10th not certainties for the ninth-placed Soweto giants — has seen pressure piled on Nabi.
Kazi, at a pre-cup final press conference in Durban, insisted Shabalala does not deserve to shoulder the blame, as Saturday's derby defeat came from the efforts, or lack of, of all the players.
“Concerning Mdu Shabalala or the youngsters we have, I do not believe we lost the game against Pirates because of Mdu,” Chiefs' assistant coach said.
“I think we lost because we did not do enough to win that game — all of us. From those who started to those who came on from the bench.
“We have analysed what we did well and what we didn't do well this week, and we know how important Shabalala has been this season and especially at the beginning of the season, how instrumental the player was and how good he is.”
Shabalala remains one of Nabi's most trusted troops this season, playing a total of 31 games with four goals and two assists in all competitions, operating in midfield or at left-back.
Nabi has undergone a blazing baptism of fire in his first season at Chiefs, where, arriving with his own expensive technical team, he has continually stressed the 2024-2025 campaign is for rebuilding.
The lack of promise from Chiefs under the Tunisian has not impressed the club's expectant supporters. Amakhosi are on the verge of completing one of their worst seasons, having lost 13 of 33 matches in all competitions.
Kaze called for a level-headed response, though he said Nabi and his fellow coaches have made peace with receiving judgment.
“In football we have learnt that, not only in South Africa, the judgments are quick to come, especially from outside people who have the privilege of commenting on the result when the result is already there,” the Tanzanian said.
“We understand the frustration of the fans and share much of it with them, but coming into this game, to use an analogy, it’s like nine months of pregnancy and now it’s time to give birth.”
Kaze said Chiefs have Wandile Duba, one of their few consistently dangerous players in attack, back from suspension.
In the absence of suspended Bradley Cross and injured Rushwin Dortley and Given Msimango, Angolan Inácio Miguel is likely to partner Zitha Kwinika at centreback despite being in the late stages of rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.
