“Absolutely, the pressure on Kaizer Chiefs will be immense and rightly so. Their passionate and massive fanbase has high expectations, specially when it comes to silverware and, more importantly, bragging rights against their arch-rivals.
“The supporters have been vocal about their desire for success and the Nedbank Cup represents a significant opportunity to deliver that.”
Pressed who is going to take it, Kannemeyer said it will be about who wants it the most.
“I anticipate a truly captivating and exciting Nedbank Cup Final. Derbies are always unpredictable and with a trophy on the line, the intensity will be amplified.
“Ultimately, I believe the deciding factor in the contest will be the sheer desire and hunger of one of the teams. The side that demonstrates the most unwavering commitment, the greater will to win every tackle, every aerial duel, and every fifty-fifty ball, will be the one that emerges victorious.
“It will come down to who displays the most grit and determination on the day.”
Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side
Former Orlando Pirates defender and captain Mark Fish says there will be more pressure on Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The two teams meet having experienced contrasting fortunes on the domestic scene over the past few months, with the Buccaneers enjoying the upper hand over Amakhosi, who have blown hot and cold.
Though they have only an outside chance, Pirates are still in the running for the Betway Premiership title against Mamelodi Sundowns, while Chiefs are struggling to qualify for a top eight spot.
They meet for the second time in successive weekends in Durban and Pirates are overwhelming favourites to do a quick double over Chiefs.
“It’s a cup final and a big game for the two teams. If you look at the progress of the teams, the game is massive for Chiefs while for Pirates it’s just another game,” Fish told Showmax, adding he has been impressed by his former team, who made it to the semifinal of the Champions League.
Fish said Chiefs will be under pressure because they have failed to deliver silverware to the club in 10 years.
Excitement builds for Soweto derby as Durban prepares fan parks
“Obviously the new coach has been there for a season, but him and the players will understand this is a massive occasion,” he said.
Fish confidently predicted a Pirates victory.
“It’s not difficult to predict a winner, in my opinion. Pirates are the favourites and I expect them to get the job done and handle the expectations of a cup final.”
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer believes Pirates carries the psychological edge going into the high-stakes encounter.
“Looking at the momentum, there's no doubt Orlando Pirates are in a rich vein of form,” said Kannemeyer.
“They have been delivering consistent performances and securing crucial victories, which naturally builds confidence within the squad. This positive run will undoubtedly have them feeling prepared and highly motivated for the Nedbank Cup final.”
“They'll be coming into the clash with a real sense of purpose. Yes, I firmly believe Pirates will be up for the encounter because their recent form makes them a formidable opponent heading into Saturday.
Cup win won’t make up for bad season: Kaizer Chiefs defender Miguel
