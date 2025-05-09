POLL | Will Chiefs break their nine-year trophy drought and beat Pirates?

The highly anticipated Soweto derby is set to take place this Saturday as Kaizer Chiefs play Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Chiefs are under pressure to end their nine-year trophy drought.
The team's last major cup win was in 2013 when they lifted the Nedbank Cup trophy.
Amakhosi have had a rough season, winning only one match in their last eight in all competitions. They also lost their last league derby encounter against Pirates (2-1) at FNB Stadium last weekend.
Football fans are eagerly waiting to see if Chiefs can turn the tide and overcome their arch-rivals.
Pirates, on the other hand, are looking to continue their winning streak against Chiefs.
Will Chiefs break their nine-year drought and emerge victorious, or will Pirates continue their winning streak?
