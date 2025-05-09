“I don’t think Damian always gets the recognition he deserves for what he brings to our team. This is someone who has proven himself at the highest level and would walk into any team in the world.
“You will not find a more professional player, but what stands out is his commitment and loyalty. It means so much for him to represent the team and our supporters, so this is a big moment in the career of one of our greatest players,” he said.
In team news, Willemse will link up with Wandisile Simelane in the midfield, with Ben Loader on the wing in the only other change to the starting backline.
Up front, loosehead prop Vernon Matongo makes his first start and is joined in the front row by Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba, while young tighthead Zachary Porthen is set to make his Stormers debut from the replacements bench.
Dobson said it will be important for his team to continue building momentum with the play-offs two rounds away.
Stormers coach Dobson praises centurion Willemse, departing Harris
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)
Stormers coach John Dobson says Springbok utility back Damian Willemse does not get the recognition he deserves for what he brings to the team.
Willemse will play his 100th game for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship encounter with the Dragons at DHL Stadium on Saturday.
He will become the 11th player to reach the milestone and is one of the youngest players do to so at 27.
Focus will not only be on Willemse as the match against the Welsh side will also be an opportunity for Stormers fans to bid farewell to prop Brok Harris, who is ending his career with more caps than any other player at the franchise.
“Damian and Brok embody what it means to be a DHL Stormer, though they could not be more different. They are special players and wonderful people who have given so much to the team, so it will be fantastic to recognise that on Saturday,” said Dobson.
He said Willemse has shown he is a one-of-a-kind talent.
'Brannas' is not done yet, playing career only on ice for now
“I don’t think Damian always gets the recognition he deserves for what he brings to our team. This is someone who has proven himself at the highest level and would walk into any team in the world.
“You will not find a more professional player, but what stands out is his commitment and loyalty. It means so much for him to represent the team and our supporters, so this is a big moment in the career of one of our greatest players,” he said.
In team news, Willemse will link up with Wandisile Simelane in the midfield, with Ben Loader on the wing in the only other change to the starting backline.
Up front, loosehead prop Vernon Matongo makes his first start and is joined in the front row by Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba, while young tighthead Zachary Porthen is set to make his Stormers debut from the replacements bench.
Dobson said it will be important for his team to continue building momentum with the play-offs two rounds away.
Bulls hang on for victory over courageous Stormers
“We were happy with the performance in our last match against Benetton, but we cannot take a backwards step. We want to keep building and adding to our game so we are ready for whatever gets thrown at us in the knock-out phase of the competition.”
Before the Stormers take on the Dragons, the Sharks will be looking for continuity when meet the Ospreys at Kings Park on Friday night (7pm).
Head coach John Plumtree has largely stuck with the team that defeated Ulster 22-19 in Belfast two weeks ago as he made three changes to his side for the match.
There’s only one change to the pack with Dian Bleuler coming in for ill Ox Nche at loosehead prop, while Siya Masuku replaces Jordan Hendrikse at flyhalf and Jurenzo Julius takes over from Lukhanyo Am at outside centre.
After two vital overseas wins in successive weekends, the Sharks are in fourth place on the log, seven ahead of Cardiff who face the rampant Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos