Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal
Sports reporter
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
South Africa will play against DR Congo in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday.
Amajita progressed to this stage of the tournament after playing to a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who have been eliminated from the tournament, in Cairo on Friday night.
A win for South Africa against DR Congo will see them qualify for the Fifa U20 World Cup to be held in Chile in September.
The Southern African derby between South Africa and Zambia saw a fast-paced opening at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium and Amajita opened the scoring through Kutlwano Letlhaku after eight minutes.
However, Zambia responded swiftly, equalising just four minutes later through Bonephanseo Phiri who slotted home from the centre of the box after a pinpoint cross from David Hamansenya.
Both sides had chances to win the match, with South Africa's Mfundo Vilakazi particularly dangerous and testing Zambia’s goalkeeper Leevison Banda a few times.
Zambia grew stronger as the match progressed with substitute Perkins Mumba Mwale coming close in stoppage time only to be denied by a sharp save.
South Africa finished the group stages on top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Sierra Leone who also finished on seven points.
