Arsenal honour Liverpool but hit back to earn a point

Arsenal gave Liverpool a guard of honour and then a reminder of why they were the only team to challenge them in their romp to the Premier League title as they hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at a sun-drenched Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated the first half with a header by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz's tap-in in the space of 90 seconds putting them 2-0 ahead.

Arsenal looked deflated after being knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, but mustered an admirable response after the break with Gabriel Martinelli's header reducing the arrears just after half time.