Junior All Blacks retain rugby champs title with thrilling win over Boks
New Zealanders pip South Africa in try-fest at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
The All Blacks staged a stunning fightback to edge the Junior Boks 48-45 and successfully defend their Under-20 Rugby Championship title at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday.
After trailing 19-0 after 13 minutes, the Baby Blacks had to dig deep before they were able to subdue SA and send out a warning that they will be the team to beat at the Junior World Cup, which kicks off in Italy on June 29.
The New Zealanders hung onto their slender lead with grim determination when they ended the game with 13 men after Caleb Woodley was red-carded and Randall Baker was shown yellow.
The Boks threw everything they had at the All Blacks in the final moments, but they were unable to crack open New Zealand’s brick wall defence.
SA’s hopes of lifting the title were dashed even before they started their game against New Zealand.
Hopes of glory on home soil for the Junior Boks ended when Australia beat Argentina 40-36 in the early game of a double header.
That result meant that even if the Boks had beaten New Zealand with a bonus point and drawn level with Australia on the log, the Junior Wallabies were still ahead on the table because they beat the Boks in a second-round fixture.
Despite being out of the running before a ball had been kicked, the Boks drew on their resilience to produce a courageous performance.
It had been billed as brutal warfare in the trenches, and the battle lived up to prematch hype in front of 15,000 fans.
There were scenes of uncontained joy at the end when New Zealand coach Milton Haig joined his players on the field to lift the trophy in front of an appreciative crowd who were treated to an absorbing double header.
SA made a perfect start when powerful centre Albie Bester crashed over the New Zealand try line in the second minute after a period of sustained pressure from the men in green and gold.
The action was fast and furious in the opening minutes, and the Junior Boks had a second try when powerful prop Simphiwe Ngobese bulldozed his way over the New Zealand try line.
New Zealand were reeling after 13 minutes when Bok hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele touched down after a driving maul to which SA put SA into a commanding 15-0 lead.
The Baby Blacks hit back after SA’s electrifying start when elusive wing Harlyn Saunoa somehow managed to squeeze over in the corner to reduce the deficit to 19-5.
In a sudden momentum shift, the All Blacks were back in the fight when the dangerous Saunoa went over for his second try, which left the Boks with a 19-12 advantage.
The try feast continued in the 29th minute when hard-running wing Gino Cupido crossed the Boks’ fourth try.
New Zealand hit back with tries from skipper Manumaua Letiu and a third five-pointer from Saunoa to leave the Boks with a slender 26-24 halftime lead.
The All Blacks took the lead for the first time in the game when express pace wing Maloni Kunawave won a foot race to touch down and to put his side ahead 29-26 after 42 minutes.
Clever play by Bok No 8 Wandile Mlaba resulted in SA’s fifth try as the game continued at a frenetic pace.
Kunawave put the All Blacks into a 48-38 lead after 19 minutes left when he scored an acrobatic try in the corner.
