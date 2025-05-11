Centreback Ismaël Touré’s back-pass was poorly directed and seemed to wrong-foot goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, running onto the left upright. The keeper desperately collected inches in front of his line, conceding the indirect free-kick. It was tapped to Ribeiro to blast through an onrushing wall into the top of the net.
The Rayners-Ribeiro combination saw the Brazilian (by nationality) played free on the left to see a shot blocked in front of the line.
Then Stellies left-back Enyinaya Kazi-Godswill produced a stray pass deep into his half to Rayners on the left of the area to feed Ribeiro in the middle, take the one-two on a darting run into the box and slot past Masuluke.
Ribeiro’s header to a bouncing ball on the edge of the area five minutes later was into the path of fellow Brazilian Sales — the centre-forward in a front three with Ribeiro and Rayners — to the right of him whose volley took a deflection past Stellies’ keeper.
Stellenbosch only really regrouped once Downs slowed to consolidate, the visitors producing some half-chances before the break, but nothing too troubling for their hosts.
Sundowns, aware they have matches to come, including the two-legged Champions League final against Pyramids, saw no reason to hare after every opportunity in a second half where they paced themselves shutting out the 3-0 result.
Mamelodi Sundowns a point from Premiership title after beating Stellies
Brazilians side will be champions if Pirates drop points against Arrows or Downs get points against Chippa this week
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns are a point from clinching the 2024-25 Betway Premiership and their monumental eighth championship in a row after dismantling Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Second-placed Orlando Pirates — who lost 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final to follow their recent Caf Champions semifinal exit to Pyramids FC, and now are on the verge of conceding the league title after putting decent pressure on the Brazilians — have 52 points with five games left. If they won all of those they would go to 67 points.
Downs went to 67 with Sunday's clinical victory. Miguel Cardoso's side will be crowned champions if Pirates drop points against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday or the Brazilians pick up a point or more against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday (both 7.30pm).
Sundowns were in a hurry to put what is usually a far more strenuous contest to bed, sprinting out of the gate with goals from Lucas Ribeiro in the sixth minute, Iqraam Rayners in the 13th and Arthur Sales in the 18th.
When you consider Stellenbosch have been consistently one of the closest sides to Downs over the past three seasons. That makes it some feat the Brazilians could blow them away with three strikes inside the opening 20 minutes.
Steve Barker’s tough Cape side were Caf Confederation Cup semi-finalists this campaign and have been in good form in the Premiership, having won their last three league games to be in fourth place.
It says something of Downs’ awesome power in relation to the league they compete in — also, the Brazilians clearly just clicked early in Sunday’s clash, and then some — that they could brush Stellies aside so ruthlessly and kill the game in the opening exchanges.
Stellenbosch seemed rattled by Sundowns’ dynamic movement in attack — and particularly of the irresistible attacking duo of Ribeiro and Rayners, with Sales’ runs always also intelligent — and committed costly errors.
The first goal came quickly after referee Eugene Mdluli’s whistle for the start.
Centreback Ismaël Touré’s back-pass was poorly directed and seemed to wrong-foot goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, running onto the left upright. The keeper desperately collected inches in front of his line, conceding the indirect free-kick. It was tapped to Ribeiro to blast through an onrushing wall into the top of the net.
The Rayners-Ribeiro combination saw the Brazilian (by nationality) played free on the left to see a shot blocked in front of the line.
Then Stellies left-back Enyinaya Kazi-Godswill produced a stray pass deep into his half to Rayners on the left of the area to feed Ribeiro in the middle, take the one-two on a darting run into the box and slot past Masuluke.
Ribeiro’s header to a bouncing ball on the edge of the area five minutes later was into the path of fellow Brazilian Sales — the centre-forward in a front three with Ribeiro and Rayners — to the right of him whose volley took a deflection past Stellies’ keeper.
Stellenbosch only really regrouped once Downs slowed to consolidate, the visitors producing some half-chances before the break, but nothing too troubling for their hosts.
Sundowns, aware they have matches to come, including the two-legged Champions League final against Pyramids, saw no reason to hare after every opportunity in a second half where they paced themselves shutting out the 3-0 result.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos