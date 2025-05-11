‘Pity party must stop’: Pirates coach Riveiro as he turns attention to league

Riveiro was asked which of the defeats so close to glory was more painful.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
As he surveyed the wreckage of the Nedbank Cup final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro urged his players to pick themselves up and turn their attention to the Betway Premiership.
The Buccaneers failed to achieve a rare feat of a Nedbank Cup 'threepeat' — losing 2-1 as Kaizer Chiefs lifted their first trophy in 10 years at Moses Mabhida Stadium — but their season is not over as they are still involved in a two-horse race for the league title with Mamelodi Sundowns.
But this defeat denied the club the opportunity to give outgoing Riveiro a trophy send-off near the end of his three seasons, where he has steered Bucs to five out of seven domestic cups on offer, including three successive MTN8s and two Nedbank Cups. Bucs have been runners-up in the league twice under the Spaniard and are set to be again in 2024-25, and reached this season's Champions League semifinals.
Pirates are outsiders in the Premiership race as Sundowns may move to within a point of being crowned champions for the eighth consecutive season if they beat Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Riveiro will urge his players to keep pushing as long as there is a chance of applying pressure on Downs.
“We have Golden Arrows in a few days and then we have TS Galaxy next,” said a clearly disappointed Riveiro after the final.
“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves — the pity party must stop tomorrow [Sunday] morning because we have start to preparing for the next match.”
“It is important to win the next match after disappointment like this one. We tried everything to be the champions of this competition.
“We really wanted to make it back-to-back but Chiefs were better than us in certain moments and that’s why they are champions.”
This is the second heartbreak for Pirates over the past few weeks after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the semifinals.
Riveiro was asked which of the defeats so close to glory was more painful.
“The disappointment is the same for the Champions League elimination, this match and against Sekhukhune United. Disappointment is the same for every game we lose.
“Every game is an opportunity to beat somebody and if we don’t do it, it is a disappointment. This was a big game, a cup final, but we have to go again because on Tuesday we are going to be tested again in the league.
“It is not easy to win a cup final but it is incredible what this group has done winning five trophies. It is something exceptional.
“But to answer your question, I cannot tell you which [loss] is more painful than the other.”
After Arrows on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium, Pirates will still have league assignments against TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Magesi FC to bring Riveiro’s tenure at the club to an end.
Those matches may be academic with regards to the league race because Sundowns — needing four points from their last three matches against Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Magesi FC — seem likely to be crowned champions by then.
