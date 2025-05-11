West Ham down Man United for first league win at Old Trafford since 2007
Hammers end eight-game league winless run to climb to 15th, Red Devils fall to 16th
West Ham United won a Premier League game at Old Trafford for the first time in 18 years with a 2-0 victory over Europa League finalists Manchester United on Sunday thanks to goals in each half from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.
In a battle between two of this season's league stragglers, the Hammers ended their eight-game league winless run to climb over the home side into 15th in the table on 40 points with two games remaining, while the Red Devils fell to 16th with 39 points.
Soucek put West Ham on the score sheet in the 26th minute after some beautiful passing up the left before Mohammed Kudus passed across the goalmouth and Soucek was there to knock it into the net in a recurring problem for the home side this season.
Manchester United have fallen 1-0 behind 12 times at Old Trafford in the league this season, their most ever in a single season and second worst only to 19th-place Leicester City.
West Ham lead at Old Trafford ⚒️⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 11, 2025
📺 Stream #MUNWHU on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSPL pic.twitter.com/I9pRdp5qKe
Bowen took advantage of some careless midfield play from Manchester United to double the Hammers' lead in the 57th minute when Kudus drove forward and his shot deflected into the path of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who squared the ball for Bowen to tap in.
Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte had expected a free kick after a tackle from Wan-Bissaka but no whistle came and Ugarte sat on the pitch while West Ham continued their attack.
While Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said the May 21 Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur — with the victors qualifying for the Champions League — is the team's focus, Sunday's ugly loss was a big blow in their build-up for that game in Bilbao, Spain.
Amorim's men had 20 shots to West Ham's nine, many of them coming late in the game as Man United probed and probed but lacked finesse with their finishing touch. West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was put to work making several terrific saves, including throwing his body in front of Rasmus Hojlund's blistering shot from just two metres out minutes before the final whistle.
It's a fantastic start for Tonali and Newcastle ⚫💥— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 11, 2025
📺 Stream #NEWCHE on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSPL pic.twitter.com/Hc7zZBIMD5
There was no late-game heroics from Manchester United as the Hammers, whose fans have had little to cheer about this season, held on to win while their travelling supporters celebrated in the Mancunian sunshine.
Earlier on Sunday, an early goal from Sandro Tonali and a late Bruno Guimaraes effort gave Newcastle United a 2-0 home win over Chelsea.
The result moves the Magpies a step closer to Champions League football next season, with Blues striker Nicholas Jackson denting his side's hopes by being sent off in the first half.
The win leaves Newcastle in third spot on 66 points, three ahead of Chelsea, who hold the fifth and final Champions League spot with two games to play.
Aston Villa are level with Chelsea on points, with Nottingham Forest, who face already-relegated Leicester City later on Sunday, two points further back.
Newcastle were good value for their win but it was Jackson's moment of madness that decided the game, robbing Chelsea of their best goalscoring option in a game the Conference League finalists could not afford to lose if they wanted to be at Europe's top table next season.
The Blues got off to a bad start when midfielder Tonali ghosted in at the far post to steer home a pass from Jacob Murphy in the second minute, delighting the home crowd as they basked in the bright sunshine.
Newcastle's task appeared to get easier when Jackson had his initial yellow card upgraded to a red in the 35th minute after a long VAR review. The replay showed the Senegalese striker had looked in the direction of Newcastle's Dan Burn before leading with his elbow towards the defender's face.
Despite going down to 10 men, Chelsea dominated for much of the second half, forcing Eddie Howe to make a number of changes to bolster the home side's defence. After withstanding Chelsea's onslaught, Guimaraes finally sealed the three points with a deflected shot from outside the box in the 90th minute.
Reuters