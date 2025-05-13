“I arrived with only one third of the season played, so with due respect to coach Manqoba and the work he did, that was important, I think it's clear for everybody to see where we were and where we stand now.
“It was important to pick the team from the position [leading the Premiership] they were in [when Cardoso arrived] and that's the credit I give to him [Mngqithi] — and I told him personally when we played him.”
Cardoso has won 16 of the 19 Premiership games, with two defeats and a draw, he has been in charge of Sundowns after replacing Mngqithi seven games into the league campaign.
The Portuguese has also steered Sundowns to the Caf Champions League final, where they face Pyramids of Egypt over two legs in Pretoria on May 24 and Cairo on June 1.
Sundowns coach Cardoso feels his work not truly appreciated
Portuguese reveals he gave credit to predecessor Mngqithi for imminent title success when Downs met Arrows
Sports journalist
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has suggested he feels his work at the club since joining the Brazilians in December is not fully appreciated by the public and media.
Downs are on the verge of clinching the Betway Premiership, needing a point in their clash against Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday. Downs could also be champions if Orlando Pirates drop points against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
“It's important people recognise what we've done and what we've been doing in this league,” Cardoso said after his team's 3-0 thumping of Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
“We took the team to a high level. The team isn't only playing fantastically but beating records.
“Let's give credit to those who deserve it because when I arrived there was suspicion [Cardoso might fail] and now please just respect the work we've been doing.”
Cardoso agreed his predecessor Manqoba Mngqithi deserves a share of the credit for the imminent title success. Sundowns' coach revealed he paid homage to the former Brazilians coach in person when Downs drew 1-1 against Mngqithi's new team, Arrows, in Durban in early March.
“People are saying I arrived in the middle of the season. No, I didn't arrive in the middle of the season.
