‘We want our Proteas back on May 26,’ CSA tells BCCI over IPL extension
‘We have made it clear that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC’
Cricket SA is confident that the Proteas players contracted to the Indian Premier League (IPL), who were selected for the World Test Championship final, will be back in SA on May 26.
The IPL was forced to revise its schedule after the competition was halted because of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. After a ceasefire was agreed between the countries, the IPL announced that it would resume on Saturday, with the final for the competition now slated for June 3 — a week later than originally planned.
The WTC final against Australia at Lord's, for which the Proteas announced their squad on Tuesday, starts on June 11.
Director of national teams Enoch Nkwe said CSA had been in contact with the BCCI this week and will reiterate it wants the nationally contracted players back in SA on May 26, as originally outlined in the non-objection certificates the players signed.
“We have made it clear that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC, the 26th is the latest that the Test players must come back,” Nkwe said
“We’ve been engaging with the BCCI in the last few days to ensure we are all on the same page and prioritising the Test players. We believe we have a good relationship.”
Proteas Men’s head coach Shukri Conrad has today announced the 15-player squad for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, taking place from 11 – 15 June at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 13, 2025
Temba Bavuma will lead the side, with the pace… pic.twitter.com/e76WCrd2zl
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada are all contracted to teams who are in contention for a playoff spot in the IPL.
The Proteas are due to travel to London on May 30th and will play a four-day match against Zimbabwe at Arundel starting on June 3. Head coach Shukri Conrad, who named a 15-man squad, said he has been communicating with the players and is happy that they are on the same page.
“It is really great to know that the WTC final is uppermost in their minds and they want to be given every chance of doing the necessary prep,” said Conrad.
A number of players returned to SA after the tournament was postponed, while some, as Conrad put it, “are floating around between SA and India just waiting.”
“We are not budging — we want our players back on the 26th,” he reiterated.
Conrad stuck largely with the personnel that saw SA claim seven wins in a row, although the selection of fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch were somewhat surprising. Ngidi played no part in SA’s last six Tests, that included the home series’s against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, when he was put on a strength and conditioning programme.
Australia name their squad to defend the #WTC25 mace at Lord's 📝https://t.co/v12jK8PQ22— ICC (@ICC) May 13, 2025
“Lungi will be a massive asset for us, he’s been training really well, he looks to be in great shape and he brings experience to our line-up,” said Conrad.
He acknowledged the attraction of the high octane pace that the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortjé provide, but felt they weren’t ready for a one-off match against the current holders of the World Test Championship mace.
“Gerald is still making his way back from injury and with Anrich, it didn’t really pan out the way we had hoped. He was due to play in the Centurion Test, then sustained a broken toe, and he’s not in any position to play a Test match at the moment.”
Ngidi was part of the team that beat England at Lord’s in 2022, was also supported by skipper Temba Bavuma, because of his experience.
“There are concerns about Gerald and Anna’s fitness and that is too much of a risk. I don’t think Kwena has played in the UK and so to throw a young guy like that into a Test of that nature, it will be a big ask. Lungi gives you experience, whether he’s played for six months, or not, if you have a motivated and fit Lungi, you know what you are going to get,” said Bavuma.
“It being a one-off game, you can get away with taking Lungi, even though he hasn’t been part of the season, there’s no massive risk, you know what you will get from him. He’s experienced and when we are discussing bowling plans, we will all listen to what Lungi has to say.”
Conrad confirmed that David Bedingham was also close to a return after fracturing his toe while playing for English County Durham at the start of April. Although some names were floated around, including Dewald Brevis, who was in excellent form for the Titans last season, Bedingham’s experience, especially of playing in England, counted heavily in his favour.
“It’s not just the experience of playing for SA, but experience in the conditions we will encounter. Bedders has plied his trade very successfully in the last couple of years, he is one of the few batters who’s played at Lord’s and we know what he is capable of, it is a no-brainer,” said Conrad.
The coach also confirmed that Ryan Rickelton would open the batting with Aiden Markram, closing the book on any speculation about whether Tony de Zorzi, who missed SA’s last Test with injury, would do so. De Zorzi’s absence opened the door for Rickelton to make a double-hundred at Newlands.
“That’s not a headache,” said Conrad, “Ricks has nailed that down, Ryan will open with Aiden. The rest of the batting is about the balance we want to go with; whether Tony slots in at no.3 or in the middle order — conditions will determine that.
“I’m very clear about how I want to go about it, but it wouldn’t be me if there wasn’t a surprise along the way.”
Proteas Squad for WTC Final
Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Patterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch