Sport

MTN8 qualification priority for Chippa United

Players well prepared for crucial clash against Sundowns

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 14 May 2025

MTN8 qualification will be high on the priority list when Chippa United tackle Mamelodi Sundowns at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday (7.30pm). ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS
LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS