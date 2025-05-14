Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the Betway Premiership champions with a game to spare, thanks to a convincing 3-0 victory over Chippa United at a ram-packed Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday night.
Downs came into the game needing a point to secure the title, but ended up walking away with a full three to move to 70 points and out of reach of Orlando Pirates in second on 55 with four games to play.
Downs' goals came courtesy of a first-half strike from Iqraam Rayners and a second-half brace by Arthur de Oliveira Sales.
This means the Pretoria-based team have won eight consecutive league titles and a 15th crown in the Premier Soccer League era.
Chippa will have to win their last league game against Marumo Gallants away on Saturday if they are to keep their top-eight chances alive.
They are now in eighth position but have Kaizer Chiefs, Gallants, Richards Bay and Magesi keeping tabs on them.
Downs will be handed the trophy after their last game against Magesi in Pretoria on Sunday.
Daily Dispatch
Sundowns celebrate eighth consecutive league title in East London
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Daily Dispatch
