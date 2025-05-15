SA Rugby said apart from playing in “12 Tests for the Springboks in 2014 and 2015, he also represented the Blitzboks between 2011 and 2014, with whom he won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow in 2014.
Bulls, SA Rugby mourn shock death of former Bok Cornal Hendricks at 37
Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone hails ‘iconic teammate, friend for many seasons and inspirational figure in the locker room’
Digital Sports Editor
Image: LEE WARREN/ GALLO IMAGES
The South African rugby community has been left in shock at the death of former Bulls and Springbok star Cornal Hendricks at 37.
Reports are the former backline player, who also turned out for Boland Cavaliers and the Cheetahs, suffered a suspected heart attack on Wednesday night.
Hendricks played his last match before retirement for the Cavaliers earlier this year.
Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone said Hendricks was a special player.
“We are deeply saddened and still trying to come to terms with the passing of Cornal, a loved member of the Loftus family who was more than a talented player,” Rathbone said.
“He knew how to deliver just about the right dose of energy to help lift a room. He was an iconic teammate, a friend for many seasons and an inspirational figure in the locker room.”
Hendricks cut short his career prematurely in 2015 after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition at 27. He wanted to continue playing and sought further medical advice, but was turned down by some teams before the Bulls threw the wing or centre a lifeline after four years in the wilderness.
“Many people were shocked and sad when his career was cut short in 2015,” Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.
“When we had the opportunity to get him back on the park, he took that with open arms and made a remarkable use of his second lease in professional rugby. We all witnessed him leave no stone unturned as he inspired his teammates and the South African community through his story of hope and courage.
“It was a privilege and honour to have been his coach, a fantastic role model for the next generation and his appetite for life was infectious. Rugby has lost one of the good ones today.”
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said Hendricks was “a remarkable athlete who represented his country in sevens and 15-man rugby with distinction.
“Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect. His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his teammates and those around him.
“His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered.”
SA Rugby said apart from playing in “12 Tests for the Springboks in 2014 and 2015, he also represented the Blitzboks between 2011 and 2014, with whom he won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow in 2014.
“Hendricks, who was named Springbok Sevens Player of the Year for 2013, made his senior debut in the colours of the Boland Cavaliers, which is also where his career concluded after his last game for Boland in the SA Cup earlier this year.
“He also represented the Cheetahs and Bulls with distinction in Super Rugby and the United Rugby Championship, and the light blue jersey in the Currie Cup finals of 2020 and 2021, both won by the Bulls.
“Apart from his 12 Tests, in which he scored five tries, Hendricks played one non-Test match for Boks and also ran out in the colours of the South Africa A team. In total Hendricks played 233 first-class matches in a career spanning 17 years.”
