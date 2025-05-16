Chippa confident of top-eight finish despite chasing pack
Chippa United head coach Thabo September is hoping for a few favours from the opposition and victory in their last Betway Premiership game against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein to finish in the top eight despite their slight drop in form...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.