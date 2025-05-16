Bavuma was asked earlier this week if the match was the biggest he will be a part of.
Massive prize pot awaits Proteas for winning World Test Championship
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
Temba Bavuma’s Proteas have 65-million more reasons to end the country’s trophy drought when they tackle the Australians in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next month.
The ICC announced the official prize money for the keenly anticipated clash, with the winners walking away with $3.6m (R65m).
“The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritise Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition,” the ICC said on Thursday.
The runners-up return is not too shabby either, with Bavuma’s team guaranteed $2.1m (R37.9m) .
Naturally that won’t be at the forefront of the players’ minds, with the prestige ranking higher and the desire to lift a world cricket title a sufficiently strong enough source of motivation.
Bavuma was asked earlier this week if the match was the biggest he will be a part of.
“It depends on the result,” he replied.
“The occasion, Lord’s, the home of cricket, coming up against our arch enemies Australia, there is always drama and fire against Australia, this will be no different.
“Also it’s Test cricket, which has taken a back seat globally because T20 is the thing. For us to have the opportunity to prop up Test cricket here at home, that will be a great responsibility and lovely to be a part of. The opportunity to bring back silverware makes it a much bigger event.”
As per the memorandum of understanding between Cricket SA and the players union, the SA Cricketers Association, 80% of the winnings will be shared among players and the team’s management.
The Proteas players who are contracted to the IPL are expected to return to SA by May 27, before departing for the UK on May 30. They will play a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel starting on June 3.
