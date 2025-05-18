Should they beat Franco Smith's team their reward will likely beat a semifinal against desperately title seeking Leinster.
Bulls and Sharks on URC semifinal collision course
Before they can commence hostilities, they have potentially awkward home quarterfinal clashes
The Bulls and the Sharks are on a collision course for the semifinals in the United Rugby Championship after they grabbed second and third spots respectively on the points table in the final round of league matches this weekend.
The Bulls stampeded the Dragons 55-15 in Pretoria, while the Sharks got the better of the Scarlets in a drab 12-3 win in Durban. Leinster topped the table after beating Glasgow Warriors 13-5, which condemned the Scottish team to fourth spot on the ladder.
Before the Bulls and the Sharks can commence hostilities, however, they have potentially awkward home quarterfinal clashes against Edinburgh and Munster respectively.
Edinburgh won last month's fixture against Bulls in Scotland but are yet to beat the Bulls in Pretoria. They have, however, come close on a few occasions.
The Sharks potentially face even greater peril when they host the 2023 champions Munster. The Irish outfit are particularly difficult to put down in knock-out matches and their march to the title two years ago will forever be etched in the competition's folklore.
Munster served a reminder of their prowess in knock-out rugby when they dumped two-time champions La Rochelle away from home from the Champions Cup last month. The Sharks will have to be better than they were against the Scarlets if they are to beat the belligerent Munstermen.
Should they beat Franco Smith's team their reward will likely beat a semifinal against desperately title seeking Leinster.
The Stormers will need no reminding of their defeat to the Warriors in Stellenbosch earlier in the campaign. In fact, after winning their first clash against the Warriors in the URC in 2022, the Stormers have now lost four in a row against the Glaswegians.
That defeat in Stellenbosch came at great cost but personnel wise John Dobson's team has been in far better shape of late.
Leinster will play the Scarlets in the other quarterfinal despite the Welsh team's defeat in Durban.
They grabbed eighth spot after Cardiff and Benetton suffered heartbreak in Cape Town and Cork in the final round respectively.
The Lions finished 11th after they recorded a heart-stopping 29-28 win over the Ospreys in Johannesburg.
