Unique boxing show set to mark Orient Theatre reopening
The growing trend of mixing boxing tournaments with commercial events in Gauteng is filtering down to East London, with Sunday’s show marking the reopening of iconic venue the Orient Theatre set to be multifold to attract spectators...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.