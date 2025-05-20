Prinsloo stars as MBB snatch first BAL win at the death

Pieter Prinsloo and Robinson Odoch produced the magic as Johannesburg’s Made by Ball (MBB) claimed their first win in the Basketball Africa League at the BK Arena in Kigali on Tuesday.
Ugandan Odoch slotted a three-point dagger at the sound of the buzzer to usher in wild celebrations as MBB secured a come-from-behind 75-74 win over Nairobi City Thunder.
Prinsloo is the main man that head coach Sam Vincent would have bought drinks for on Tuesday night.
The Pretoria-born star scored 30 points, had 11 rebounds and an assist.
Another standout performer for MBB was Teafale Lenard Jr with 20 points and Jovan Mooring, who added 10.
The win over City Thunder now means the SA team either have to win one game with a superior points difference, or two games, depending on how other matches play out in the Nile Conference, to comfortably claim the last wild card spot.
That berth is currently occupied by FUS Rabat of Morocco, who have won two games but have a negative 19-point difference.
Vincent reshuffled his starting five and brought in 2.13m tall David Craig in place of Nathi Sibanyoni, who had started the opening two games against APR and Al Ahly Tripoli.
MBB showed positive intent just seconds from the tip-off as Lenard Jr drove through City Thunder to put in a layup for the team’s first two points.
Cheik Mbacke levelled matters with a two-point jump shot.
The spirit in the MBB side was at a high — the bench would stand up and signal that a shot was in, even before it was released.
This confidence from their teammates motivated the starting five, and they fired two three-pointers consecutively, courtesy of Mooring and Prinsloo.
Then Craig made his huge presence felt in the paint defensively and offensively, getting rebounds.
In the first six minutes of the quarter, MBB took an 18-6 lead but like in the first two games when Vincent brought on the bench, the tempo dropped.
City Thunder managed to close the gap to 18-15 with two minutes remaining but Neo Mothiba and Dyvonne Pfach, with their layups, ensured the Joburg side took a 22-15 lead in the first quarter.
Garang Diing Akol dropped two points in the opening seconds of the game to pioneer the Kenyans’ fight in the second quarter.
Lenard Jr responded with four points and Odoch with three, but the East Africans kept on narrowing the score.
And though they kept on pressing, MBB managed to hold on to their lead and went to the break at 33-32.
Whatever City Thunder coach Brad Ibs said in his dressing room chat sparked the side and they were all over MBB like a rash after the break.
They quickly knocked down nine points in just three minutes into the quarter, and at one point led 51-38.
But Prinsloo stepped up his leadership role and pioneered a comeback for the Joburgers.
He scored 10 points in the third quarter, but MBB trailed 60-50 by its end.
The fourth quarter was like watching Muhammad Ali and George Foreman going at each other, but not in Zaire, this time next door in Rwanda.
Prinsloo was in the thick of things, he scored five points in just two minutes of the quarter.
Lenard Jr played the role of Robin while Prinsloo was Batman, as he added four points for the score to be 62-60 halfway through the final quarter.
Though MBB were now in the mood, the Kenyans kept on pounding and extended their lead to 67-60 with four minutes remaining.
But Prinsloo continued with his never-say-die attitude and responded with two points.
Mooring upped his shift in closing the deficit and had MBB leading 68-67.
City Thunder grabbed the lead again until the last corner three-point shot from Odoch.
MBB play Armée Patriotique Rwandaise in their next game at the same venue on Thursday.
