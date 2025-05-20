SuperSport’s survival hopes dealt a huge blow with loss to Pirates
SuperSport United’s ambitions to avoid the dreaded PSL promotion play-offs suffered a huge blow when they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.
United interim coach Andre Arendse was desperate for all the three points on offer to move one place away from the danger zone but they were outdone by Mohau Nkota’s well-taken goal in the second half.
After this match, United remain second from the bottom where they are tied on 26 points with Cape Town City and are faced with a tricky situation to avoid dropping to the play-offs.
It is down to the wire but United have a slight advantage over Cape Town City in their basement battle because they have two matches remaining while the Capetonians have one.
The other team that is part of this battle of the basement dwellers is third from the bottom Golden Arrows, who have 27 points but have two games to complete their campaign.
For Pirates, who went into this match having already secured second spot, this victory helped them to close the gap on recently crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns down to 14 points.
In search of crucial three points that eluded them in the end, Arendse went with his strongest possible team including Thulani Hlatshwayo, Nyiko Mobbie, Pogiso Sanoka, Lyle Lakay, Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Cristiaan Saile.
In goal, Arendse chose Thakasani Mbanjwa and he was one of the stand-out performers on the night with some stunning saves though he ended up on the losing side.
His counterpart Mandla Ncikazi sprang a surprise in his starting line-up by handing out a debut to teenage goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla on his birthday with Sipho Chaine on the bench.
Elsewhere, Ncikazi went with regular starters who included Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deon Hotto, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi and Mohau Nkota.
There was also space in the heart of the midfield for promising youngster Simphiwe Selepe, who continues to benefit from the absence of injured midfield kingpin Makhehleni Makhaula.
The most notable chances of the first half came for Mabasa when he was denied by Mbanjwa after he received the ball from Hotto in the box and Saile, who could not find the target form close range.
Pirates took the lead after 72 minutes when Nkota beat Mbanjwa with a left-footed shot from inside the box after he received a pass from substitute midfielder Karim Kimvuidi.
United nearly sneaked the equaliser in the dying minutes when Mobbie connected with Sanoka’s well-taken cross but his header rebounded off the upright.
United will have to put this result behind them and focus on their next match against Richards Bay on Saturday at the same venue where their survival mission continues.
- ‘Successor to Ronwen’: scout who took keeper Fletcher ...Sport
-
-
-
-