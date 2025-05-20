SuperSport’s survival hopes dealt a huge blow with loss to Pirates

SuperSport United’s ambitions to avoid the dreaded PSL promotion play-offs suffered a huge blow when they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

United interim coach Andre Arendse was desperate for all the three points on offer to move one place away from the danger zone but they were outdone by Mohau Nkota’s well-taken goal in the second half.

After this match, United remain second from the bottom where they are tied on 26 points with Cape Town City and are faced with a tricky situation to avoid dropping to the play-offs.

It is down to the wire but United have a slight advantage over Cape Town City in their basement battle because they have two matches remaining while the Capetonians have one.

The other team that is part of this battle of the basement dwellers is third from the bottom Golden Arrows, who have 27 points but have two games to complete their campaign.