BAL president hopes to feel SA’s love in playoffs
Significant market looms at southern tip as basketball continues to grow in Africa
Basketball Africa League president Amadou Gallo Fall regards SA as a key market in their grand scheme of things and is open to the country being a constant host of the continent’s biggest basketball league playoffs and finals. ..
