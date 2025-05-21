He said the adjustment he made by bringing 2,13m tall David Craig into the starting five in place of Nkosi Sibanyoni brought stability in their defence.
Daily Dispatch
Vincent has flashbacks of legendary Larry Bird in Prinsloo’s display against Thunder
Image: GETTY IMAGES/ARMAND LENOIR
Made By Ball (MBB) head coach Sam Vincent said he saw glimpses of his former Boston Celtics teammate and Hall of Famer Larry Bird in Pieter Prinsloo’s match-winning performance against Nairobi City Thunder in the Basketball Africa League in Kigali on Tuesday.
The Pretoria-born Prinsloo had 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Robinson Odoch-Opong knocked down a three-pointer at the death to help MBB to a 75-74 win in the Nile Conference.
“There were really moments when I was having some real fond NBA flashbacks, because Pieter Prinsloo today, he reminded me of Larry Bird,” Vincent said.
“No disrespect to Larry Bird, but some of the shots that [Prinsloo] hit on the step-back threes and the low post moves, he was sensational.”
Vincent also praised Teafale Lenard Jr, who scored 20 points, saying he had flashbacks of another teammate in former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.
Pippen is widely known as a crucial member of the Bulls’ championship-winning team that featured players such as Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman and dominated the NBA in the 90s.
“I also had some flashbacks with Teafale and a couple of those monstrous dunks that he had reminded me of Scottie Pippen,” Vincent said.
Daily Dispatch
