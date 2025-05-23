Trying to explain the enormity of the Champions League final against Pyramids FC at a sold-out Loftus tomorrow, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said it will be like having a knife at your throat.
The Brazilians take on the organised Egyptians in the hugely anticipated first leg clash, looking to secure a win without conceding a goal to give themselves an advantage in Cairo next weekend.
Speaking on Friday as they wrapped up their preparations, Cardoso said because of the quality of the two teams, the match will be played at high intensity with players fighting for every ball.
“What we know is that at this stage of the tournament, teams will play with a knife on the throats,” he said.
“This means they will play with intensity and passion and they are going to fight for every minute and every ball. The game will be different from the ones we have been playing so far. It is going to be intense.
“We should expect less time on the ball, quicker decisions and reactions and capacity to take the game to the limit. It is important for us to have an understanding of the situation from the first minute because the intensity sometimes can be a shock.”
Sundowns coach Cardoso expecting match of intensity, passion against Pyramids
Most Sundowns players have been exposed to high stakes matches and Cardoso is banking on that experience.
“We are speaking about the experience of the players we have and that can make us go to that level to cope with challenges. The match will have different moments and understanding how to play those moments could be a key aspect on taking the result and giving us some comfort and advantage for the second half.”
Cardoso added another key factor in the match will be the different playing styles between Sundowns and Pyramids FC.
“Sometimes we try to separate the north from us in the south. There is a difference in culture when it comes to the football we play. In North Africa, there is a lot of ambience and vibe in the stadium.
“But don’t forget that inside each club there is also some identity, something that comes from the past and makes the club what they are. Esperance has nothing to do with Pyramids. Pyramids has nothing to do with MC Alger.”
Captain Themba Zwane said they understand the importance of the match.
“We understand the importance of the team getting the second star on the badge and I believe we have a team capable of doing it.”
