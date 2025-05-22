Sundowns will start as favourites against an Egyptian side which is making its debut in the Champions League final, having been formed in 2008.
Williams said playing in the final is a realisation of one of his dreams and it's one of the reasons he left SuperSport United to join Sundowns before the start of 2022-2023 campaign.
“Definitely, that's why we come to Mamelodi Sundowns because they're always part of the big tournaments. There's nothing better than the Champions League, especially in Africa. It's amazing for us. This is years and years of hard work for us and we've been pushing and we kept grinding.
“We knew one day we'll knock the door down and we'll get to the final that's been eluding us for such a long time. So, big credit and big kudos to the players to have this character to keep going after losing, after not making it. It's a perfect moment for us.”
Retired former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise, who won the Champions League with Sundowns in 2016, was also impressed with the magnificent trophy.
“It's beautiful and it symbolises how African football has evolved. It's big, beautiful and it's bold. I'm sure it's going to stand out every time it's on the pitch and players are walking on. I have goosebumps just looking at it and I'm sure the players will feel the same way when they see it on Saturday,” said Modise.
Sundowns lost 4-1 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2001 before beating another Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate to win the trophy for the first time with Pitso Mosimane in 2016.
'The design is amazing,' Sundowns keeper Williams quips after Caf reveals a new Champions League trophy
Sports reporter
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
The winner of the Caf Champions League not only get to be called champions of Africa but they have extra motivation to win after Caf revealed a brand new modernised trophy in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The winners of this competition in 2016, Mamelodi Sundowns, will lock horns with Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the first leg final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday with the return leg a week later at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.
“It looks amazing and it's much bigger than the previous one, but it looks good. The design is amazing,” Bafana Bafana and Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said on Thursday after having had a glimpse of what the Brazilians will be fighting for in their third final in the Champions league.
“Now it's settling in that it's [the trophy] here now, it's showtime. But I'm happy they didn't allow me to touch it because I wouldn't have liked to touch it before my captain Mshishi (Themba Zwane).
“He deserves that honour to lift it in 10 days or so, but we can't wait to get our hands on it.”
Sundowns will start as favourites against an Egyptian side which is making its debut in the Champions League final, having been formed in 2008.
Williams said playing in the final is a realisation of one of his dreams and it's one of the reasons he left SuperSport United to join Sundowns before the start of 2022-2023 campaign.
“Definitely, that's why we come to Mamelodi Sundowns because they're always part of the big tournaments. There's nothing better than the Champions League, especially in Africa. It's amazing for us. This is years and years of hard work for us and we've been pushing and we kept grinding.
“We knew one day we'll knock the door down and we'll get to the final that's been eluding us for such a long time. So, big credit and big kudos to the players to have this character to keep going after losing, after not making it. It's a perfect moment for us.”
Retired former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise, who won the Champions League with Sundowns in 2016, was also impressed with the magnificent trophy.
“It's beautiful and it symbolises how African football has evolved. It's big, beautiful and it's bold. I'm sure it's going to stand out every time it's on the pitch and players are walking on. I have goosebumps just looking at it and I'm sure the players will feel the same way when they see it on Saturday,” said Modise.
Sundowns lost 4-1 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2001 before beating another Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate to win the trophy for the first time with Pitso Mosimane in 2016.
Modise said the Sundowns squad is better than the 2016 side and should be able to win the trophy.
“A second star will be dope because Mamelodi Sundowns have been building a team for so many years.
“The objective every season is to win the Champions League. That's why you saw the new coach [Miguel Cardoso] talk about the Champions League all the time. We know what Sundowns have been going through for so many years being unable to qualify to go to the final with all the investment.”
Modise added Sundowns cannot afford to underestimate Pyramids simply because of their less pedigree in this competition.
“They need to expect the different game from Pyramids because they're playing away. They'll try to run the game down, try not to concede too many goals to give themselves an advantage in the second leg.
“You're playing against a team that will possibly close the shop and Sundowns need to find ways to score. You want to go there [Cairo] at least with a goal. You have a coach [Cardoso] who knows how and it shouldn't be difficult to execute the plan.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos