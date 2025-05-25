Marco Bezzecchi won a chaotic British Grand Prix on Sunday for Aprilia's first victory of the season in a race that was initially red flagged for an oil spill and riders crashed or retired while in the lead.
The victory was a first for Aprilia since the Grand Prix of the Americas last year. LCR Honda's Johann Zarco came second and Ducati's Marc Marquez pipped Franco Morbidelli to finish third and extend his lead in the world championship.
Both Alex Marquez and his brother Marc crashed while leading before the race was restarted for an oil spill while pole sitter Fabio Quartararo took the lead at the second time of asking before being forced to retire due to an issue with his bike.
Bezzecchi's victory was his first since the 2023 Indian Grand Prix and the Italian also became the 11th different winner at Silverstone in the last 11 races.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished 15th.
Bezzecchi wins British GP after Quartararo heartbreak
Image: Aprilia
