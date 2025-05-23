EP athletics legend Les Barnes laid to rest

Popular Eastern Province athletics administrator and newspaper man, Les Barnes, was laid to rest on Friday.
Barnes, 89, died on May 16, having served the athletics community for more than 60 years.
The former sports editor of Die Oosterlig had an undying and genuine passion for the sport, a commodity rarely matched in amateur sport.
If he was not inspiring athletes with his writings, he was trackside, supporting and making sure the administration of the sport was sound.
He would always be present at athletics or road running launches and would voice his agreement with speakers with a loud and trademark “head, hear” or “hoor, hoor”.
Barnes was a proud and lifelong member of the PE Athletics Club, serving as chair and secretary. He would eventually be made a life president of the club in recognition of his tireless work.
He was the founder of the Vernon Barnes Memorial Athletics Meeting, an event in memory of his brother Vernon, a talented runner whose life was tragically cut short in 1964.
The event became a premier fixture on the South African athletics calendar, producing numerous record-breaking performances.
This week's EP Athletics circular paid tribute to Barnes in its “THE FAST LANE” section: “Those who knew Les will remember not only his drive and dedication but also his wit and warmth.
“Whether at trackside, over the phone, or behind his desk, Les always had something insightful to say, often with a knowing twinkle in his eye.
“His passion for athletics was relentless, his standards high, and his loyalty to the sport unwavering.”
Athletics personality Alec Riddle said Barnes was a remarkable person.
“Best known as a sporting journalist, and in that field he was a giant of a man, passionate beyond measure. If I think Les Barnes, I think athletics, I think Die Oosterlig, I think Vernon Barnes Memorial, and I think PE Athletics Club,” Riddle said in a Facebook post.
“One of my proudest shared moments with Les is when we won the Great Train Race as PE Club members. However, when I remember Les Barnes, I simply remember a kind, humble gentleman with a wonderful family.
“Les, we will miss you, but will forever remember you, particularly for the fact that you helped boost so many sports and sportsmen and women.”
Barnes is survived by three sons, Peter, David, and Paul.
