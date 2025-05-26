SA basketball league needs shake up, says Vincent after MBB’s early BAL exit
Not enough league matches in a season for players to improve, compared to other countries
Experienced head coach Sam Vincent has bemoaned the current structure of SA’s domestic Basketball National League (BNL), saying it needs to change if the country’s teams are to be successful on the continent. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.