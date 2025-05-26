WATCH | Alexander-Arnold’s tearful farewell after 20 years at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold was cheered by a celebratory Anfield on his final Liverpool appearance on Sunday, with the player dubbed “the Scouser in our team” bowing out in tears after two decades at his boyhood club.

The Liverpool vice-captain was booed by some Reds fans earlier this month in his first game after confirming that he was leaving at the end of this season, amid many reports that a move to Real Madrid was a done deal.

But the 26-year-old was staunchly defended by teammates including Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, while former manager Juergen Klopp — who gave Alexander-Arnold his debut in 2016 — said he turned off his television when he heard the boos.