Sport

Coach Thabo September leaves Chippa after demotion

Offer of assistant role turned down because ‘I don’t want to be in the new coach’s way’

Premium
27 May 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Coach Thabo September has decided to leave Chippa United after being told he would be demoted to an assistant coach for the new season...

