Namibia will face South Africa for the first time in a one-off T20 International in Windhoek in October.
The match will be played at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG) on October 11. It will be the first match at the newly renovated venue which will host matches in the U-19 World Cup next year and the senior men’s event in 2027. Namibia and Zimbabwe will be joint hosts for the 2027 tournament with South Africa.
“We are honoured to be part of this historic occasion. Namibia are a competitive team and this fixture reflects the growing strength of cricket on the continent,” said Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
“As a fellow African cricketing nation and the host of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 we are proud to support the official opening of this new cricket ground which will be one of the host venues of the tournament.”
Moseki’s counterpart at Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller, thanked CSA for agreeing to play the fixture. “The new FNB NCG has been a dream for the past four years and has now materialised. A match against our neighbours, and one of the top cricketing countries in the world, is the perfect way to open this world class facility.”
Proteas to face Namibia for the first time in October
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Massive prize pot awaits Proteas for winning World Test Championship
The match adds to what is already a heavy schedule for the Proteas this year. After next month’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s, they head to Zimbabwe at end of June to play two Tests and in a triangular T20 series with the host nation and New Zealand. Then there are trips to England and Australia for limited overs series' in August and September and after the clash in Windhoek, the South Africans head to Pakistan and India for tours involving, Tests, ODIs and T20 matches.
They play their last fixture in India on December 19 and a week later most of the players will be involved in the SA20, which starts on Boxing Day.
There are no home Tests scheduled for the 2025/2026 season and the men’s team will play in five T20 Internationals against the West Indies next January at home, before heading to India for the T20 World Cup.
