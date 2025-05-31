“I knew they would be supportive of me. They are supportive of me. I didn’t expect anything else, they are my teammates, I’ve always had trust in my teammates and confidence in my teammates,” he said.
'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kagiso Rabada felt there was no need to elaborate on the circumstances that saw him test positive for a “recreational drug”, nor to offer any further apology.
Rabada, who served a one-month suspension in April, added on Friday he would be addressing his Proteas teammates in the next few days because he “owes it to them”. It was the first time Rabada had spoken publicly about the incident.
The 30-year-old fast bowler, who will lead the Proteas' attack in the World Test Championship final against Australia in two weeks time, reaffirmed that the positive drugs test would not define him.
“I don’t think there is anything more to speak on that. If I have to elaborate more, move away from it and see how it influenced me, it’s led me to some introspection. I took some time away from the game and I think the biggest thing I took away from it was having gratitude for playing the game that we love. I’m just glad to be back playing again.”
The SA Institute for Drug Free Sport said in a statement at the start of May that Rabada had tested positive in January while playing in the SA20. Because the positive test occurred outside competition, Rabada received the minimum sanction.
The exact circumstances of how the drug was taken and in what environment were not outlined on Friday, nor would Rabada say if it was the first time he’d been in an environment where drugs were taken. He did acknowledge that the circumstances were “just silly”.
He reiterated that his statement published in April, through the players union the SA Cricketers Association, illustrated his contrition.
“The world doesn’t revolve around me, there are people out there who are going through a lot worse. Moving into this WTC final, it is about that whole event, it’s not just about me and this incident that has occurred, which is why I think it’s a waste of time talking about this further.
“The people who are closest to me are the ones I felt I let down, but in saying that, life moves on. I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ about it too much, I don’t think I have to be, But I do not condone that action, I will never condone that action. But I’ve moved on.”
Among the first people, aside from his family, to be informed about the positive test were Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, who is also a close friend, and head coach Shukri Conrad.
“I knew they would be supportive of me. They are supportive of me. I didn’t expect anything else, they are my teammates, I’ve always had trust in my teammates and confidence in my teammates,” he said.
“This is not an ideal situation. But I guess they will fall (in the category) of those members who are close to me and who are supporting me. I don’t need too many pats on the back here. I’ve already spoken to them and will do so again in more detail when we get together and are with each other for an extended amount of time.”
Asked about addressing the wider squad, something Conrad felt was important, Rabada said: “I definitely owe it to them. To my closest people I owe that to them.”
Though Rabada was trying to close the book on the affair on Friday before the team’s departure for the UK, he understood that he will continue to be under the microscope in the build-up to the WTC final.
He also anticipates the Australians, never shy of picking away at mental scars, to use the incident to try to upset him at Lord’s.
“Any type of verbal abuse, or if the media want to say something, that’s normal, that’s the field we play in. You can’t be ignorant to it, you have to be aware. I don’t think it is anything that is going to slow me down. It is what we have to deal with as athletes,” he said.
