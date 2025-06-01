Badli calls urgent Border rugby clubs meeting to discuss referee crisis

The Border Rugby Union (BRU) has called on Super and Premier league presidents to attend an urgent meeting at the Osner Hotel in East London on Sunday to map a way forward with the fed-up Border Rugby Referees Association (BRRA).
The referees decided to down their whistles this week amid allegations of being abused by teams.
BRU president Zuko Badli had committed on Monday to meeting the match officials to talk about incidents of player abuse against their members in two Super League fixtures at the weekend.
No resolution was reached between the parties this week, and as a result, all Super and Premier league matches were called off for this weekend.
Referees’ association president Sazi Katiya said two incidents had occurred in a Super League game between Swallows and East London Police at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.
Katiya alleged that a member of one of the clubs had assaulted the referees’ coach.
Another incident happened in the top-flight league match between hosts Fort Beaufort and Walter Sisulu University.
Katiya said a referee had been close to being manhandled by three players after that game.
He also noted another incident which happened two weeks ago, where a top East London-based team allegedly accused a referee of receiving a bribe “without proper facts”.
He said another referee had been abused by Komga United, who this week issued a public apology regarding their conduct in the match on May 10
Badli wrote to clubs on Thursday requesting an urgent meeting behind closed doors.
“Following my recent correspondence prompted by the last two weeks’ incidents of referees abuse and the BRRA decision to down their whistles, a series of engagements have been held to resolve the matters and enable this weekend’s scheduled matches to continue.
“It is regrettable that we have not been able to attain an amicable resolution,” he said.
“I’m confident that our clubs and BRRA will find each other and ensure the protection of match officials at the match venues and at the same time enhance the integrity of BRU league competitions.”
He said that no observers would be allowed at Sunday’s mandatory meeting.
Daily Dispatch
Daily Dispatch
