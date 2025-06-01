No Mbappé, no problem as Enrique completes PSG transformation with a bang

When Luis Enrique claimed in early 2024 that Paris St Germain would be better without Kylian Mbappé, many dismissed it as arrogance or deflection.

Fifteen months later, after PSG’s first Champions League triumph — a jaw-dropping 5-0 steamrollering of Inter Milan in Saturday’s final in Munich — the Spanish coach’s bold prediction looks less like provocation and more like prophecy.

The victory marked the culmination of a profound transformation, from a club defined by star power to one shaped by structure, tactical clarity and collective belief.

Luis Enrique’s second season at the helm has delivered what eluded his predecessors — not just a European title, but a new identity for PSG with the youngest squad in the last 16 of the competition, featuring French teenager Desire Doue, who made a decisive impact in Saturday's final.