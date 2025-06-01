Paris erupts in wild euphoria before skirmishes as PSG win Champions League

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital on Saturday after Paris St Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time, though skirmishes with police later threatened to spoil the party.

On the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed up and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired teargas and water canons to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the boutique-lined boulevard.

There were also clashes with police on the Paris ring road and at least two cars were torched near PSG's Parc des Princes stadium.

Inside the stadium, transformed into a giant fan zone for the night, 48,000 people let out a roar of ecstasy at the final whistle in Munich.