Kuse survives scare to lead Eastern Cape trio to wins
First-round knockdown served as wake-up call for Mdantsane southpaw
Siyakholwa Kuse led a triumphant trio of Eastern Cape boxers at Emperors Palace at the weekend, but his risk of taking an interim bout before his world title eliminator nearly backfired when he survived a scary first-round knockdown...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.